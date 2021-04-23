Apollo Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content
TORONTO — Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).
All nominees of Apollo were elected as directors of the Company as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% of Votes For
Votes Withheld
% of Votes Withheld
Andrew Schachter
39,048,452
89.33%
4,661,934
10.67%
Carlo LiVolsi
37,830,240
86.55%
5,880,146
13.45%
Jeffrey Spiegelman
37,830,040
86.55%
5,880,346
13.45%
Charles Wachsberg
37,948,940
86.82%
5,761,446
13.18%
Richard Wachsberg
37,948,940
86.82%
5,761,446
13.18%
In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:
- Appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company
