Apollo Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Matilda Colman
TORONTO — Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

All nominees of Apollo were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Andrew Schachter

39,048,452

89.33%

4,661,934

10.67%

Carlo LiVolsi

37,830,240

86.55%

5,880,146

13.45%

Jeffrey Spiegelman

37,830,040

86.55%

5,880,346

13.45%

Charles Wachsberg

37,948,940

86.82%

5,761,446

13.18%

Richard Wachsberg

37,948,940

86.82%

5,761,446

13.18%

In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:

  • Appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company

