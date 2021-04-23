Anzac Day dawn services cancelled across Perth as city plunged into lockdown

Public Anzac Day events and dawn services across Perth are cancelled with the city plunged into a three-day lockdown.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan announced the snap lockdown in response to a case of community transmission of coronavirus.

The new measures affect the Perth and Peel regions and come into effect at midnight tonight.

Dawn services will not go ahead in Perth this Anzac Day. (rsl urging residents to remember true meaning of anzac day)

This means dawn services will not go ahead on April 25 .

“I encourage everyone to take part in the driveway dawn service again this year, and I will do that again,” Mr McGowan said.

“We will monitor this very closely here and continue to assess the situation as more information comes to light.”

Over the Anzac Day weekend, residents of the Perth and Peel regions will only be able to leave their homes for one of four reasons.

People can leave home for work, for essential shopping, healthcare, and exercise.

Masks will be mandatory for everybody aged over 12, from 6pm today.

Pubs, clubs, bars, gyms, cinemas, entertainment venues, and outdoor recreational facilities will be shut down.

No visitors will be permitted in hospitals or aged care. Weddings and funerals can go ahead, but with a 100-attendee capacity.

The snap lockdown is in response to a man who was in hotel quarantine in Perth testing positive, then flying to Melbourne.

He completed his two weeks, visited a number of venues in Perth, and stayed with a friend who has also tested positive.

Positive COVID-19 case in Perth community

The COVID-19 case that sparked WA’s snap three-day lockdown was moving in the Perth community for several days, presumed to be infectious.

Premier Mark McGowan said on April 17, the man stayed with a friend and her two children in Cardinia, and went to Elysian restaurant.

On April 18, he visited a swimming pool in the southern suburbs. He visited Leeming, Northbridge, and stayed at St Catherine’s College.

On April 19, he visited Northbridge again, and once more spent the night at St Catherine’s.

On April 20, he visited Kings Park and Northbridge.

On April 21, he had breakfast at St Catherine’s, and was driven to the airport, where he boarded flight QF778 to Melbourne.