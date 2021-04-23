American Express Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. American Express Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – American Express (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

American Express announced earnings per share of $2.74 on revenue of $9.06B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.6 on revenue of $9.21B.

American Express shares are up 21% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.81% from its 52 week high of $151.42 set on March 8. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 10.49% from the start of the year.

American Express follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

American Express’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $69.07B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar