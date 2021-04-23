Aleksei Navalny, Russian Opposition Leader, Ends Hunger Strike

MOSCOW — Aleksei A. Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition leader, announced Friday he has ended a more than three-week hunger strike on the recommendation of his doctors, saying he had partially achieved his goals.

Isolated behind prison walls and with his health failing amid fears of lingering effects from a poisoning with a chemical weapon last year, Mr. Navalny had demanded treatment from doctors of his choosing. He began the hunger strike on March 31.

Prison authorities never allowed access for Mr. Navalny’s personal doctor. They did provide medical treatment, first at a prison hospital then a civilian hospital, and then this week allowed specialists to examine him.

“Doctors whom I fully trust made a statement that we have achieved enough for me to stop my fast,” Mr. Navalny said in a statement posted on his Instagram account.