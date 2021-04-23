A Pop-Up Vaccine Site in One of Canada’s Most Impoverished Neighborhoods

British Columbia has had to grapple with twin health emergencies: a deadly pandemic and deaths from drug overdoses. In 2020 alone, there were more than 1,724 deaths in the province from drug overdoses, or an average of about 4.7 deaths a day, according to the British Columbia Coroners Service.

The vaccination program comes as British Columbia’s health care system is under severe strain because of the pandemic with hospitalizations reaching new heights. As of Friday, the province had recorded 123,000 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,550 people have died.

Updated April 23, 2021, 3:51 p.m. ET

Meanwhile, in the Downtown Eastside, the virus appears to have been largely contained. In mid-February, the neighborhood had about 75 cases of the coronavirus in one week, according to the local health authority. Today, about 7,500 local residents have been vaccinated and cases have trickled down to about five this week.