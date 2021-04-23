A new study hints at a reason the J.&J. and AstraZeneca vaccines may cause blood clots in rare cases.

As a panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discusses a handful of rare blood clots that health officials have investigated in Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine recipients, a central mystery looms: How might a vaccine that has been given to nearly eight million people cause the side effect in just a few of them?

There’s no clear answer yet, but Dr. Andreas Greinacher, a researcher at University Medicine Greifswald in Germany is leading one effort to find out. At a news conference on Tuesday, he said that he had reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to inspect the components of the vaccine to see if it can disrupt the normal blood clotting process under certain rare conditions.

“We just agreed that we would like to work together,” he said.

It’s possible, Dr. Greinacher said, that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can cause rare side effects by the same process that he suspects is responsible for similar side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine. The main ingredient in both vaccines are harmless viruses known as adenoviruses, which slip into human cells and deliver a coronavirus gene that will later trigger an immune response.

On Tuesday, Dr. Greinacher and his colleagues released a report on how the AstraZeneca vaccines may trigger the side effect. The study has not yet been published in a scientific journal.