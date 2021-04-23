4 Lesser-Known Biotech Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio By StockNews



The COVID-19 pandemic brought a renewed interest to biotech firms, with many searching for treatments and vaccines. This led to strong returns for many top biotech stocks. But there are smaller, lesser know companies that are also poised for strong returns such as Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:), Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY), Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY (OTC:)), and Xoma (NASDAQ:).When it comes to biotech stocks, the biggest names tend to receive the vast majority of coverage from the media. However, investors willing to dig a little deeper will find plenty of other biotech stocks worthy of serious consideration.

Instead of trying to look for biotech stocks on your own, lean on our team to do the work on your behalf. Keep an open mind and remain objective as you read about lesser-known biotech stocks. You just might add a couple of big winners to your portfolio.

Below, I provide a look at four of the best lesser-known biotech stocks to consider. This includes Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA), Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (SBHMY), Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY), and Xoma Corporation (XOMA).

