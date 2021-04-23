3 Things You Need to Know About This Historic Earnings Season: Part 2 By StockNews



3 Things You Need to Know About This Historic Earnings Season: Part 2



Today’s article features the SPY and touches on AMZN and BABA. It covers the “3 Things You Need to Know About This Historic Earnings Season: Part 2.” Read for details.In part 1 of this series, I explained why the market’s red hot start to 2021, on track for 25% to 40% gains depending on the index, required earnings growth to be a blockbuster in 2021 and beyond.

So far Q1 earnings season has brought almost all good news, and expectations for 60% EPS growth through 2023 have fueled a bull market for the ages.

There’s even the chance that another $5.3 trillion in stimulus could drive double-digit earnings growth through 2024 or even 2025.

