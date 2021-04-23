27 Oscar Best Song Performances To Watch

RED ALERT! Beyonce is on the Oscar stage. This is the high point of the list. It’s all downhill after Queen B. To celebrate the three (yes three!) nominated songs from Dreamgirls, Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson performed the medley. The Academy gave an Oscar to J. Hud that night, but where is Beyonce’s HUH? HUH? You couldn’t give her an Oscar for “Spirit”? WHY NOT? WHAT GIVES?

Okay. I’m getting worked up. Calm down Matthew. Calm down.

Anyways, the most-Grammy winning woman ever serves you V.O.C.A.L.S. in all three of these numbers. She stuns in her red dress. She vibes with the choir. This is the perfect Oscar performance. Everyone else take note.