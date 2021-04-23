23 Falcon And The Winter Soldier Easter Eggs Episode 6

I’m really gonna miss my weekly dose of Sam and Bucky.
First, the technology Sharon uses to disguise her appearance — aka a Nano Mask — is also what Natasha used in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to infiltrate the World Security Council meeting.
Sam’s Captain America suit looks exactly like his suit in the comic books, right down to white being the most prominent color, unlike Steve’s suit, which was mostly dark blue.
While Sam’s suit is reminiscent of Steve’s, there are some major improvements, and since Bucky had the suit made in Wakanda for him, this links to Shuri’s line in Black Panther about how everything can be improved..
When Sam announces that he’s Captain America for the first time — and I cry — a guy says that he thought Cap was on the moon, which was first referenced by Joaquin in Episode 1.
And, Steve’s first modern day fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier is with Batroc, so just another parallel between Steve and Sam.
Sam kicks up the shield before ending his fight with Batroc, and that’s a move Steve also used. Notably, Steve kicked up the shield at the end of the iconic elevator fight from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Just because I love how detailed Marvel is, when Redwing identifies Ayla Perez as being able to fly the helicopter, you can see that she’s part of the Philippine Air Force.
Bucky’s flip off of the motorcycle is similar to when Steve did the same thing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier while he was avoiding a quinjet.
When Bucky falls over the ledge, it’s similar to when Steve watched him fall to his death in Captain America: The First Avenger, except this time, Bucky sticks the superhero landing.
Even though they’d been talking the entire episode, Bucky’s smile here is even more wholesome when you remember that this is the first time he’s seeing Sam in the Captain America suit.
Alright, so it’s revealed that Sharon is the Power Broker, which we all kind of saw coming, but I still LOVE this twist. In the comics, the Power Broker, aka Curtiss Jackson, is a man who tried to recreate the super-soldier serum.
While fighting Karli, Sam says he’s not going to fight her, which is the same thing Steve tells Bucky in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
During Sam’s monologue, he references Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and their fight with Thanos.
When they are leaving, you can notice that Sam is on Bucky’s left, which just calls back to his iconic “On your left” phrase.
The guy that calls Sam “Cap” here is the same guy who asked who he was and who thought Captain America was on the moon.
If you need a refresher, the old guy in the car who helps blow up the Flag Smashers transport is Zemo’s butler, who we saw in Episode 3.
We see Zemo in a cell in the Raft, and of course, the Raft is where Team Cap was imprisoned during Captain America: Civil War.
John Walker’s new suit directly matches US Agent’s suit from the comic books — in the comics, he also gets a black, white, and red shield to use too.
The memorial for Isaiah at the Smithsonian talks about how he was one of “a dozen African-American soldiers who were recruited against their will and without their consent for participation in human testing in pursuit of the super soldier serum.”
At the party with Sam, Sarah, and everyone else, you can see that Bucky isn’t wearing his gloves, which is usually a sign that he’s comfortable around those people.
And finally, this is the first time Sharon is referred to as “Agent Carter,” which is a title that was always reserved for Peggy Carter. Before this, Sharon has only been called Agent 13 or Sharon Carter.
