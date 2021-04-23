Home Entertainment 18 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week: 4/23

18 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week: 4/23

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Here’s what you might’ve missed!


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

3.

Hilarie Burton wished her hubby Jeffrey Dean Morgan a happy 55th birthday.

4.

Hilary Duff announced that she will be starring in How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.

5.

Karlie Kloss introduced the world to her son Levi Joseph.

7.

Selena Gomez went blonde again.

8.

Vanessa Bryant honored what would have been her 20th wedding anniversary to Kobe Bryant.

9.

Halsey showed off her new look brought to you by her makeup line.

10.

Megan Thee Stallion announced she’s taking a break to recharge for Hot Girl Summer.

11.

Meanwhile, Saweetie got an early start on her Pretty Bitch Summer.

12.

Zoë Kravitz hung out with Taylour Paige, but her caption had people thinking it was something more.

14.

Sabrina Carpenter fed some giraffes.

15.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict celebrated 13 years of marriage, and 21 years of being together.

16.

Tom Felton played golf with a Weasley — James Phelps.

17.

Travis Barker shared a sweet birthday message to his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, which included a video of her sucking his thumb.

18.

Lastly, Chloe Bailey killed another song cover, this time The Weeknd’s “Earned It.”

