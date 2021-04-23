18 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week: 4/23

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
3.
Hilarie Burton wished her hubby Jeffrey Dean Morgan a happy 55th birthday.
4.
Hilary Duff announced that she will be starring in How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.
7.
Selena Gomez went blonde again.
8.
Vanessa Bryant honored what would have been her 20th wedding anniversary to Kobe Bryant.
10.
Megan Thee Stallion announced she’s taking a break to recharge for Hot Girl Summer.
11.
Meanwhile, Saweetie got an early start on her Pretty Bitch Summer.
12.
Zoë Kravitz hung out with Taylour Paige, but her caption had people thinking it was something more.
14.
Sabrina Carpenter fed some giraffes.
16.
Tom Felton played golf with a Weasley — James Phelps.
17.
Travis Barker shared a sweet birthday message to his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, which included a video of her sucking his thumb.
18.
Lastly, Chloe Bailey killed another song cover, this time The Weeknd’s “Earned It.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!