Yung Miami Wants Fans to Stop Calling Her by Her Goverment Name

The one-half of City Girls doubles down on her request in an Instagram Live during which she explains that the only ones who can call her by her real name are people in her inner circle.

Yung Miami has something to tell to her fans. Taking to her Twitter account, the one-half of City Girls let it be known that she didn’t like it when fans called her by her real name, especially in public places.

“I been feeling violated every time a b***h see me in public they keep yelling ‘Caresha,’ ” so Yung Miami wrote on Wednesday, April 21. While fans seemingly did that because they felt they were close with the raptress, she went on stressing, “STOP DOING THAT I DON’T LIKE THAT!” In a separate tweet, Yung Miami wondered, “Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami?”

The rapper doubled down on her request in an Instagram Live during which she explained why she didn’t approve fans calling her Caresha. She shared that the only ones who can call her by her real name are people in her inner circle like family and extremely close friends.

Her demanding tweets earned mixed reactions from Internet users with some of them trolling the “Throat Baby” star. “You want us to call you yung miami? We thought we was closer than that resh,” one person wrote to Yung Miami. “Caresha fits you way better than Yung Miami if we being honest,” another fan insisted.

Some others, meanwhile, urged to respect her and her wish. “I dont see the issue with calling her the name she wants to be called. Yall dont call doja, saweetie, cardi, or sza they real name in the streets. If she dont like it, she dont like it – why do something someone dont like, especially if there are clear boundaries,” one person noted.

“i feel like out of respect if she don’t like that then don’t call her that, herb dont got mfs calling him herbert every where he go.Woman shrugging if she think that’s overstepping, thats OVERSTEPPING,” one other added. A user advised Yung Miami, “Next time they do it , ignore them. Act like you don’t see them. They gone know next time.”