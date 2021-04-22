Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Even with the astronomical toll, experts say the cases and deaths might be undercounted.

Maharashtra, the populous state that includes Mumbai, has been the hardest hit. The state’s leader has ordered government offices to operate at 15 percent capacity and imposed new restrictions on weddings and private transportation to slow the spread of the virus.

The picture is staggeringly different from early February, when India was recording an average of 11,000 cases a day.

Vaccines: More than 132 million Indians have received at least one dose, but supplies are running low and experts warn that the country is unlikely to meet its goal of inoculating 300 million people by the summer.

Impacts: The steep rise in cases is the single biggest challenge to India’s economic recovery, the head of the Reserve Bank of India said.

Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.

In other developments: