Young girl suffers extensive burns in Sydney unit fire

A girl has been taken to hospital after she suffered extensive burns in a fire in Sydney's inner-city.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), NSW Police and NSW Ambulance were called to a unit block on Walker Street just after 8.30am.

A woman in her 30s also suffered extensive burns to her face.

More than 20 firefighters are responding to the blaze which is in a bedroom.

Two other children are being assessed for smoke inhalation at Sydney Children's Hospital.

Three police officers are also being treated for smoke inhalation.

More to come.