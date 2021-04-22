XRP Tumbles 20% In Selloff By Investing.com

XRP Tumbles 20% In Selloff
Investing.com – was trading at $1.04385 by 21:52 (01:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 20.33% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 1.
The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $48.26307B, or 2.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.
XRP had traded in a range of $1.01032 to $1.19593 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 40.28%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.06732B or 6.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0103 to $1.7388 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, XRP is still down 68.27% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $50,470.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.01% on the day.
was trading at $2,296.14 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.89%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $948.03725B or 50.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $268.26077B or 14.31% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
