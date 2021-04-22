XRP Falls 18% In Selloff By Investing.com



XRP Falls 18% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.07036 by 22:05 (02:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 18.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 1.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $48.56447B, or 2.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.01032 to $1.19593 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 39.43%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.70012B or 6.86% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0103 to $1.7388 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.47% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,073.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.49% on the day.

was trading at $2,322.54 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $954.72535B or 52.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $269.21363B or 14.68% of the total cryptocurrency market value.