WNS Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – WNS (NYSE:) Holdings reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

WNS Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.71 on revenue of $228.3M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6887 on revenue of $227.53M.

WNS Holdings shares are up 2.43% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.47% from its 52 week high of $78.07 set on February 11. They are outperforming the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

WNS Holdings follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

