Whoopi Goldberg Writing Superhero Movie About ‘Old Black Woman’

The ‘Sister Act’ actress reveals she is working on a new project, a superhero movie that focuses on a woman who wields her superhero powers later in life.

Whoopi Goldberg is writing a new female-led superhero movie.

The “Sister Act” legend has revealed she has been “obsessed” with superheroes since she was a child and is planning to give Marvel and DC Comics bosses a run for their money.

Whoopi told the latest issue of Variety magazine – of which she is the cover star – that, “since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes.”

“They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

Goldberg said the movie will focus on a Black woman learning how to wield her superhero powers later in life.

She kept tight-lipped about further details, including casting and filming plans.

The new project came after Whoopi Goldberg said she kept getting shut down amid her attempts to make a “Sister Act 3” movie happen.

“Any time anybody brings up ‘Sister Act’ it makes me happy. Because they keep telling me that no one wants to see a (third). And I know that that’s not so,” the actress/comedienne previously said after Lizzo paid homage to the franchise at MTV Movie Awards.

She also said, “I’m a little older than I was. But I’m not very much different than I was.”

In a more recent interview, Whoopi assured fans, “We’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

In the original 1992 movie, Goldberg played Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who’s forced to join a convent and change her name into Sister Mary Clarence after being placed in a witness protection program. The film was a box office success, grossing $231.6 million worldwide.