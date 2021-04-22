White House says Biden is finalizing details of American Family Plan By Reuters

© Reuters. Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing at the White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that President Biden is continuing to meet with his policy team to finalize details of the American Family Plan, the next phase of his $4 trillion push to overhaul the American economy.
The president is expected to outline the plan before his first address to a joint session of Congress next week, Psaki said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.