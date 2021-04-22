Which Food Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Tyson vs. Sanderson Farms: Which Food Stock is a Better Buy?



Tyson Foods (NYSE:) and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:) are two of the leading food stocks. They should benefit from rising food prices and increased consumer spending. Patrick Ryan breaks down which is the better buy.Tyson Foods (TSN) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) are two of the more intriguing stocks in the Food Makers category. These companies are benefitting from rising food prices. These companies are well-positioned to absorb higher prices relative to their peers and pass them onto their customers.

While both will benefit from this tailwind, one stock stands above the other.

Which of the two stocks is the better play? We answer this question below, making the case for investors to add one of these Food Makers stocks to their portfolio.

Continue reading on StockNews