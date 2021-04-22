When gangsters enter, is it time to leave? By Cointelegraph

NFTs and the mob: When gangsters enter, is it time to leave?
The founders of a Las Vegas mob attraction are launching mob-themed nonfungible tokens encompassing digitized versions of real-world organized crime memorabilia.
Dubbed “The Mob Experience,” the collection includes NFT versions of artifacts that belonged to some of America’s most notorious gangsters. The artifacts include a hand-written note from Al Capone to his son, written from Alcatraz; the hand-written diaries of Meyer Lansky; Bugsy Seigel’s handgun, and Mickey Cohen’s brass knuckles, among other historical pieces.
