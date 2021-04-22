Article content

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

India sets record for new COVID cases

India recorded the world’s highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

Some doctors were advising patients to stay at home, while a crematorium in the eastern city of Muzaffarpur said it was being overwhelmed with bodies and grieving families had to wait their turn.

Singapore quarantines over 1,100 migrant workers

Singapore is quarantining more than 1,100 migrant workers after about a dozen COVID-19 cases were found in a dormitory and was investigating the possibility of re-infections among those who had recovered from the virus.

The bulk of Singapore’s more than 60,000 cases occurred in dormitories that house tens of thousands of mainly South Asian low-wage workers, triggering lockdowns of the premises last year.

U.S. adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ list

The U.S. State Department has added at least 116 countries this week to its “Level Four: Do Not Travel” advisory list, putting the UK, Canada, France, Israel, Mexico, Germany and others on the list, citing a “very high level of COVID-19.”