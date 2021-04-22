Wharfies waiting for COVID results after boarding ship with infected crew in Sydney

Twelve crew tested positive to COVID-19 and one person later died. The crew did not disembark from the vessel.
At least 15 wharfies boarded the boat to conduct routine port activities before disembarking.
Six dock workers have tested negative while another nine have pending results.
Further investigations are ongoing as to whether an additional three workers also boarded the ship.
The ship left Port Botany for Port Vila, Vanuatu on April 1.
“Health authorities in Vanuatu have confirmed that 12 out of 13 crew members from the ship, including the deceased crew member, tested positive for COVID-19 following testing in Port Vila,” the spokeswoman said.
“Fifteen workers at Port Botany are confirmed to have boarded the ship to conduct routine port activities before disembarking.”
The NSW Health spokeswoman said procedures were in place to support COVID-safe practices in ports.
“Those workers interviewed to date have confirmed they were wearing personal protective equipment,” she said.