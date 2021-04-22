Waka Flocka Flame Proudly Displays Lifetime Achievement Award From Donald Trump

Instagram/WENN/Instar

The rapper was chosen as the recipient of the medal, which is to honor his longtime volunteer work with the homeless, before the former president left the office in January.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame has been celebrated for his philanthropic work with a special award from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ex-Republican leader approved plans to honor the hip-hop star with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award just before leaving office in January (2021), but Flame only received the medal and framed certificate on Friday, April 16.

He was presented with the accolade, saluting his longtime volunteer work with the homeless through Chicago, Illinois’ non-profit Daughter of Destiny, during a meeting with his pastor and mentor, Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw, in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, reports TMZ.





Accepting the award, Flame, real name Juaquin James Malphurs, said, “I just wanna thank President Trump for recognizing me” and “everybody that love me.”

The “Hard in da Paint” spitter took to his Instagram page to celebrate receiving the honor. He posted a photo of him smiling while proudly displaying the medal.

He wrote in the caption, “I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I’m just honored S/O to my president!!!”

The award for Waka from Trump wasn’t a complete surprise, considering how he had shown his support for the former president in the past. Back in October 2020, he admitted he’s “a clown” for believing that the real-estate tycoon is a better president than his predecessor Barack Obama.

Back in 2015, however, he spoke against Trump’s racist campaign statement that Mexicans crossing the border into the U.S. were “bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they’re telling us what we’re getting.” He tweeted at the time, “I wonder how many hardworking Mexicans built those #trumptowers #patheticman!!!”