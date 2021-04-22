VW considers succession for board member Osterloh- sources By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

By Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz

HAMBURG (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:) is considering a possible change to the composition of its supervisory board that could lead to the replacement of Bernd Osterloh, its powerful works council head, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

One source said that Osterloh had been offered the position of personnel director at VW’s Traton truck unit. A second source said VW was considering proposing a new labour representative to its board, but did not give a name.

Five sources said that the Wolfsburg-based carmaker would in the near future debate an important change in the composition of its supervisory board. The company, its main shareholder Porsche and the works council declined to comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR