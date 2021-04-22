VW considers succession for board member Osterloh- sources By Reuters



By Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz

HAMBURG (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:) is considering a possible change to the composition of its supervisory board that could lead to the replacement of Bernd Osterloh, its powerful works council head, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

One source said that Osterloh had been offered the position of personnel director at VW’s Traton truck unit. A second source said VW was considering proposing a new labour representative to its board, but did not give a name.

Five sources said that the Wolfsburg-based carmaker would in the near future debate an important change in the composition of its supervisory board. The company, its main shareholder Porsche and the works council declined to comment.