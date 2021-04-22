Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Random Way She Met Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Instagram

Describing her baseball star boyfriend as someone who is ‘just kind of perfect’ for her, ‘The Princess Switch’ star notes that it is ‘so important to stay grateful for everything that [one has] in life.’

Vanessa Hudgens and her baseball star beau Cole Tucker met during a virtual meditation group.

The “High School Musical” star, who went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, February 14, has revealed they first connected over Zoom during the pandemic.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, “Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes. Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

And the actress described her new beau as “perfect” for her, insisting she was making it her priority to remain “grateful for everything.”

She added, "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."





Vanessa first sparked dating rumors with Cole 10 months after breaking up with former longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. In November 2020, the leading lady of “The Princess Switch” was seen out on a date with the MLB star. At the time, she could be seen wrapping her arms around her new boyfriend.

After she went Instagram official with Cole in February, Vanessa was reported to be “very taken with him.” A source told HollywoodLife.com, “Last month she went to see him while he was at Spring training in Florida. All the other wives and girlfriends were very welcoming, she had a blast.”

“It’s a new experience for her, she’s used to guys that are in the business, so she really loves that Cole is different that way,” the source added. “It’s a whole new world for her to join. She’s definitely in love and very, very happy.”