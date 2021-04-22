Universal Hydrogen accelerates bid for carbon-free airplane

Article content

PARIS — Universal Hydrogen, a U.S.-based firm planning to provide hydrogen propulsion for regional aircraft, said on Thursday it would accelerate development after raising $20.5 million in funds amid a debate over carbon-free aviation.

The second-stage funding was led by Silicon Valley incubator Playground Global with investors including venture capital arms of Airbus, Toyota and JetBlue.

Hydrogen has become a hot topic as aviation faces pressure to slash carbon emissions.

Europe’s Airbus has said it is working on a zero-emission airplane for 2035, expected to use hydrogen combustion.

But Universal Hydrogen founder Paul Eremenko has held out the prospect of quicker progress towards “decarbonised” air travel by using electricity from hydrogen fuel cells onboard small regional planes, carrying 40-60 people.

It aims to adapt planes to carry hydrogen in capsules that could be retrofitted.

Universal Hydrogen said on Thursday it aimed to make commercial flights in 2025. Critics say a challenge will be getting the planes certified in such short time.

The initiative comes as engine-makers study a less radical alternative: hybrid engines combining electricity with traditional gas turbines for best-selling 150-seaters.