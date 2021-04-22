Union Pacific Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Union Pacific (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Union Pacific announced earnings per share of $2 on revenue of $5.00B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $5.05B.

Union Pacific shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.21% from its 52 week high of $226.16 set on April 21. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.11% from the start of the year.

Union Pacific shares gained 0.48% in pre-market trade following the report.

Union Pacific follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

Union Pacific’s report follows an earnings missed by CSX on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $2.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9613 on revenue of $2.79B.

Southwest Airlines had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $-1.72 on revenue of $2.05B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.88 on revenue of $2.06B.

