U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.94%, while the index fell 0.92%, and the index lost 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 0.39% or 0.89 points to trade at 231.45 at the close. Meanwhile, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) added 0.34% or 0.78 points to end at 233.04 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was up 0.07% or 0.15 points to 227.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 6.01% or 3.90 points to trade at 60.92 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 2.72% or 1.47 points to end at 52.58 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 2.12% or 3.19 points to 147.35.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Equifax Inc (NYSE:) which rose 15.06% to 221.64, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.43% to settle at 188.14 and AT&T Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.15% to close at 31.36.

The worst performers were Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.77% to 14.45 in late trade, Dow Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.01% to settle at 60.92 and LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:) which was down 5.66% to 102.00 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 42.77% to 9.2800, Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 35.41% to settle at 15.87 and Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 22.92% to close at 41.57.

The worst performers were Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.94% to 9.50 in late trade, Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 13.01% to settle at 12.37 and Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.92% to 110.04 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1944 to 1115 and 103 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1625 fell and 1541 advanced, while 115 ended unchanged.

Shares in Equifax Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 15.06% or 29.01 to 221.64. Shares in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.43% or 7.98 to 188.14. Shares in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.07% or 0.15 to 227.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.91% to 18.71.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.53% or 9.45 to $1783.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.47% or 0.29 to hit $61.64 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.37% or 0.24 to trade at $65.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.15% to 1.2014, while USD/JPY fell 0.04% to 108.00.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 91.275.