U.S. SEC names former prosecutor Alex Oh as head of enforcement By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday named former federal prosecutor Alex Oh as its new head of enforcement, the first woman of color to lead the division which plays a crucial role in policing the U.S. markets.

The appointment of Oh, a native of Seoul who moved to Maryland when she was 11, is the first big move under Chair Gary Gensler. She most recently worked as an attorney with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington and previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR