U.S. moves to ax Trump rule banning California emission regulations

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration said on Thursday it is moving to withdraw a Trump White House rule that sought to bar states from setting vehicle emissions rules or zero-emission vehicle mandates.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was proposing to revoke the Trump rule issued in September 2019 that declared that federal law pre-empted state action on vehicle emissions.

The move removes “a potential barrier to states implementing tough greenhouse gas and zero emission vehicle regulations,” the NHTSA said in a statement.

After formal publication, the matter will be open for comment for 30 days and then revocation could be finalized.

About two dozen U.S. states filed suit to block a pair of Trump actions that sought to remove California from vehicle emissions regulations. Those court challenges are pending.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to move by next week to begin the process of restoring California’s waiver under the Clean Air Act, the landmark federal law to combat air pollution, to set its own emissions rules, which was also revoked under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The EPA in 2013 granted California a waiver for its tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions and zero-emission vehicle regulations. In tandem with the NHTSA 2019 rule, it revoked the waiver under Trump.