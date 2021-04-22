U.S. dollar perks up after ECB policy talk cools euro

Article content

NEW YORK — The U.S. dollar rose against

major currencies on Thursday as a shot of positive economic news

contrasted with comments from the European Central Bank that

euro zone weakness still requires the support of its current

pace of bond purchases.

The move was reinforced late in the day by a risk-off,

dollar bid when news broke that U.S. President Joe Biden will

propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains for people

earning more than $1 million.

The dollar index against major currencies was up 0.2%

to 91,303 in the late afternoon in New York after markets sifted

through the ECB remarks and news that U.S. new unemployment

claims had fallen to a 13-month low, setting the stage for

blockbuster jobs growth in April.

The euro had been up about 0.1% against the dollar

before the events, but later fell 0.2% on the day to $1.201.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde said policy makers had not

discussed any phasing out the bond-buying program “because it

premature.” She said the economy is still “clouded with

uncertainty” despite signs of improvement and progress with

vaccinations.

Euro zone bond yields dipped after Lagarde spoke.

“Until you see better COVID numbers out of Europe, the

euro’s upside potential is going to be limited,” said Ronald