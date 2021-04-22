Turkish crypto exchange halts trading amid reports of police raid By Cointelegraph

Turkish crypto exchange halts trading amid reports of police raid
Major Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex has abruptly halted trading and withdrawals amid reports of police raids, Cointelegraph Turkey reported on Thursday.
Thodex posted an official announcement on Twitter on Thursday, informing users that it has halted transactions for a period of four to five days. According to a statement, the platform stopped trading and withdrawals due to a purported partnership with “world-renowned banks and funding companies” to improve its services.
