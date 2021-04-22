Turkey’s lira leads EMEA FX losses as economic uncertainty mounts

Article content

Turkey’s lira was headed for its worst day this month as concerns over financial stability grew, while other emerging market currencies were encouraged by a weaker dollar, although surging COVID-19 cases capped gains.

The lira dropped as much as 2.3% to 8.3669 to the dollar, leading losses across emerging market (EM) currencies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). It had tumbled nearly 1% on Wednesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended a costly FX sales policy.

Erdogan’s unorthodox stance, that high interest rates cause inflation, has cast doubts over the country’s financial stability and spurred large losses in the lira.

“The new weakness of the lira is in line with broader EM FX trends in recent days – but, any depreciation of the lira is always significant because FX pass-through is such a crucial element of high inflation in Turkey; and any seemingly harmless move can kick-start a market spiral and complicate matters,” Tatha Ghose, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank said.

Turkish sovereign dollar bonds were also sold off as reports suggested the United States was set to formally recognize the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One as an act of genocide, which could strain ties between Ankara and Washington.