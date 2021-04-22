Travis Barker’s Ex ‘Hurt,’ Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids ‘Grossed Out’ by the Couple’s PDA

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision/DJDM

Shanna Moakler allegedly finds it ‘hurtful’ that everything the drummer is doing for his current girlfriend he did before for her, ‘like the plane flying overhead, the flowers.’

Shanna Moakler may have moved on by dating another guy following her split from Travis Barker, but that doesn’t mean she has completely forgotten their doomed relationship. Amid his hot romance with Kourtney Kardashian which is very much displayed on social media, the model is reportedly “hurt” by his lavish PDA for his current girlfriend which she found similar to what he did for her in the past.

“Shanna’s moved on from Travis, but it’s been hurtful that everything he’s doing for Kourtney he did before for her,” a source tells PEOPLE. Citing “the plane flying overhead” and “the flowers” that he gifted the Poosh founder for her 42nd birthday as some of the examples, the source points out, “It’s all exactly the same.”

While noting that “Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly – they have a long history together,” the source adds, “Again she’s moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her.”

The former Miss USA contestant reportedly also has an issue with the way Kourtney treats her children, whom she shares with her ex Travis. “Shanna of course wants her children to get along with their father’s girlfriend,” says the source, but when it comes to the reality TV star buying the kids lavish gifts, “she feels uncomfortable. Shanna isn’t as rich and can’t compete with that.”

Shanna isn’t the only one who has a trouble adjusting to Travis and Kourtney’s relationship. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s children, especially “daddy’s boy” Mason, are said to be “grossed out” by their mother’s PDA with her boyfriend.

“It’s a tough adjustment seeing their mom all over someone else,” a source tells Life & Style (via In Touch Weekly) of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick. The source explains, “They may be too polite or scared to say it to her face, but privately, the word is that the kids are grossed out watching their mom making out with this guy who’s not their dad 24/7.”

The kids, however, have no problem with Travis in person as the Blink-182 drummer has “been a real gentleman with them.” Meanwhile, Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott is reportedly “not kicking up a major fuss – yet. But there’s a common view she needs to chill out on the PDA now.”

As to how Kourt reacts to her children’s complaint, she allegedly believes that “this will soon become their new normal.”