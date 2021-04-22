Tom Brady’s assessment of jersey number rule: ‘Dumb’ By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Super Bowl LV – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t impressed with the new rule approved by NFL owners that relaxes the jersey number limitations for a slew of positions, calling it “dumb” on Thursday.

NFL owners approved the rule change that now allows linebackers to wear any number between 1 and 59, defensive backs between 1 and 49, and defensive linemen any number between 50 and 79 as well as 90 to 99.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now!” Brady posted to Instagram. “Going to make for a lot of bad football!

“Why not let the Lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys…why not wear the same number?…DUMB,” Brady posted.

(Field Level Media)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR