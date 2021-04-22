Three Gold Miners Poised for More Upside By StockNews



Three Gold Miners Poised for More Upside



Gold Miners have finally started to turn around as Treasury yields have finally started to reverse. Taylor Dart identifies 3 gold miners that investors should consider buying.The relentless selling pressure in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:)) has finally come to an end in April, with the index turning up sharply and erasing its year-to-date decline. This incredible recovery has occurred despite the fact that gold (GLD (NYSE:)) remains in negative territory for the year, suggesting that we could see a large rally ahead for miners if gold can regain its momentum. While many investors are likely nervous about jumping in miners here after a 3-week rally, it’s important to note that many miners are still very reasonably valued, and there are a select few that look like solid buy-the-dip candidates. We’ll take a look at three of these names below, highlighting what makes them special amongst their peers:

(Source: TC2000.com)

The safest way to gain leverage to the price of gold is the GDX, but with several names unable to post positive returns over a 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year basis, many laggards often drag down the index and weigh on its performance. This means that for those willing to do their research or select the top-tier names, one can gain leverage on the index without having ones’ performance partially tied to the serial underperformers within the group. In this update, we’ll look at three stand-out names with exceptional business models, pay competitive dividend yields, and have mines in predominantly safe jurisdictions. These three companies are Newmont (NEM), SSR Mining (NASDAQ:), and Alamos Gold (NYSE:), with two being intermediate producers (400,000 plus ounces of production per annum) and one being the largest producer in the world. Let’s take a closer look at each name below:

