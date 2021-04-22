The Crab and The Seashell Unmasked in Big Double Elimination

FOX

For the very first time in the series history, two contestants are eliminated during the two-hour episode that features singers from Group A and Group B performing.

AceShowbiz –

“The Masked Singer” returned with Super 8 episode on Wednesday, April 21. For the very first time in the series history, two contestants were eliminated during the two-hour episode. Performing that night was the remaining four singers from Group A (Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Yeti) and four singers from Group B (Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Crab).

Kicking off the night was the Piglet as he sang “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters. Guest judge Rita Wilson noted that the Piglet moved like he’s a rock star. Lance Bass, Chris Pine, Adam Levine, Eli and Peyton Manning were among the guesses for the Piglet.

The next performance was from Robophine as he sang “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye. He shared that he always loved singing but his family would always yell, “Shut up!” to him, making him lose his confidence. The panelists thought that Robophine could be Terry Crews, Aaron Hall or Jamie Foxx.

Chameleon then hit the stage to perform “Regulate” by Warren G featuring Nate Dogg. Among his clues were that his favorite food is fried bird and cricket cake. He also said that he’s always with his gang and he supports all the troops. Machine Gun Kelly, Kyrie Irving, G-Eazy and Waka Flocka Flame‘s names were thrown into the mix for the guesses.

Singing “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco was the Yeti. In his clue package, there were men in black playing ring toss as well as “ABCD” which were held in his paws. The panelists guessed Sisqo, Todrick Hall, Justin Timberlake, Omarion and Mario.

Following it up was the Russian Dolls, who opted to sing “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars that night. Statue of Liberty, a road sign for Indiana Ave, “Made in Milwaukee,” the dolls in a subway and the busy streets of New York were included in their clue package. The judges thought Jonas Brothers, Hanson or Boyz II Men could be the ones under the mask.

The Crab then performed “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins, while his clue package saw the Brooklyn Bridge, a rainbow, a violin and a Jack of clubs. Panelist thought he could be Ray Parker Jr., Flavor Flav or Keith Sweat. Later, the Seashell took the stage to sing Tiffany‘s version of “I Think We’re Alone Now”. A turkey (or roasted chicken), a newscaster’s table, a Christmas tree and some TNT dynamite were among the clue package. The judges guessed Sarah Silverman, Tamera Mowry and Scout Willis.

Black Swan concluded the night with a performance of “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon. In her clue package, she included a “I’m Late” sign, a record player, gnomes and a Cinderella-themed glass slipper. The panel mentioned the names of Kesha (Ke$ha), Nelly Furtado, Demi Lovato, Becky G or JoJo.

It was time to reveal which 6 singers advanced to the next round. Following virtual audience and panelists vote, the Crab was named the first contestant to be eliminated. Before he unmasked himself, Robin Thicke guessed Ray Parker, Jr. and Nicole Scherzinger named Keith Sweat. Meanwhile, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy guessed Bobby Brown. The Crab was indeed Bobby Brown!

The other singer who was sent home that night was the Seashell. Ken initially thought she was Kristin Chenoweth, but then changed it to Sarah Silverman. Nicole changed her guess from Hilary Duff to Tamera Mowry. As for Jenny, she stuck with Vanessa Hudgens, while Robin changed his guess from Ashley Judd to Haylie Duff. Seashell was Tamera Mowry!