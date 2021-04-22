‘The Bachelor’ Alum Ashley Spivey Is Expecting Baby After Pregnancy Loss

Instagram

Congratulations are in order to Ashley Spivey. “The Bachelor” star shares with her Instagram followers that she’s currently expecting a child with her husband Steve Hunsberger after she heartbreakingly suffered miscarriage of baby CJ in November 2020.

“Plot twist,” Ashley began her caption of the Wednesday, April 21 post, adding a pregnant-woman emoji. The 36-year-old TV star continued, “As y’all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest.” She went on writing, “We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life – if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.”

“It is still very early (6 weeks and 6 days) but if you watched my @oovalife chat on Monday – this is my reality and I don’t want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it,” Ashley admitted that she’s both “scared” and “nervous but I’m also overjoyed.” She also admitted to “constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this.”

In the caption, Ashley also said that her “due date is December 9 but my MFMA told me in a previous meeting that she wanted me to deliver at 37 weeks.” She went on to explain, “That means this lil seed baby will arrive sometime between the days that my Dad and CJ died. It’s like they knew I needed something to get me through November.”

Upon reading the post, some Bachelor Nation stars sent their support to Ashley, who competed for Brad Womack‘s final rose. Nick Viall left a clap emoji in a comment underneath the post, while Catherine Giudici said, “yaaaay! I will be praying over that sweet little nugget and you every day!!” Olivia Caridi also shared that she’s “Overjoyed!!!!!” by the news.

Back in 2020, Ashley revealed that she and her husband lost their son four months after she first announced that she was expecting. “I started to worry after I left the office and just wanted to check in with my normal doc,” Ashley said at the time. “She said she wasn’t worried but I should get a sonogram at the hospital just to make me and her feel better.”

“Once I got here they were having trouble finding the heartbeat so they did two ultrasounds with two different doctors–but the result was the same. CJ died sometime between my dr visit and my hospital visit,” she continued. “I am very sad and very scared but more than anything I am just completely heartbroken. I feel like a failure.”