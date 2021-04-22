Swizz Beatz Allegedly Tries to Convince Kanye West to Attend at DMX’s Memorial Service

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/PNP

Meanwhile, the public memorial service for the late rapper is set to begin at 4 P.M. ET and will be available for YouTube streaming on the rapper’s page.

It has been reported that Swizz Beatz is trying to get Kanye West to show up at the memorial service for DMX. Seemingly hoping Kanye to bring his Sunday Service, the super-producer allegedly reached out to the Yeezy founder to ask him to appear on the funeral for the late rapper, according to Page Six.

Prior to his death, DMX delivered a prayer at Kanye’s Sunday Service. Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter account to share a clip of the moment back in May 2019.

When asked about the experience, DMX recalled to GQ magazine, “I wouldn’t call it a church service. There’s no word. It’s joyful, which God says to do. We about to make a joyful noise. I enjoyed it. It was moving. I didn’t know what to expect, though.”

In related news, it has been revealed that DMX will be honored by family, friends and fans in a public memorial service ahead of his private funeral. The public memorial is set to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday, April 24. It is set to begin at 4 P.M. ET and will be available for YouTube streaming on the rapper’s page.

The homegoing celebration, meanwhile, will take place the next day at 2.30 P.M. ET and will broadcast live on BET and its YouTube channel. As for his private funeral, it will be held at a New York City church on Sunday, April 25.

Both the Celebration of Life memorial and the homegoing celebration will be limited to close friends and family due to health and safety guidelines. More information about the public service, including attendance numbers and ticketing, is reportedly still in the works.

DMX passed away on April 9, a week after he was hospitalised following a heart attack. DMX’s family members confirmed his death in a statement which read, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”