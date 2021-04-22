Sunshine Coast drug bust nets $132,000 of cocaine, guns and cash

Police say they’ve put a significant dent in the Sunshine Coast ‘s drug supply after a seven-month investigation culminated in the arrest of seven people and the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and other drugs.

Multiple search warrants at Mountain Creek, Kuluin and Palmwoods yesterday and the day before turned up more than 360 grams of cocaine worth $132,000, as well as MDMA, steroids, firearms and $30,000 worth of cash.

A 27-year-old Buderim man was charged with 15 offences including drug possession and trafficking and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 18.

Police arrested seven people in total. (Queensland Police)

Cocaine, MDMA, firearms and steroids were seized in raids across two days. (Queensland Police)

$30,000 in cash was seized by officers. (Queensland Police)

A 27-year-old Mountain Creek man is due to appear in the same court on May 19 charged with drugs and weapons offences.

A further four men and a woman were also charged with dangerous drug offences.

The operation, named Operation Sierra Emperor, was launched in September 2020 to target drug distribution on the Sunshine Coast.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards of the Sunshine Coast District said the arrests would significantly impact the supply of dangerous drugs on the Coast.