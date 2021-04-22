Square’s Cash App raises minimum Bitcoin withdrawal to 0.001 BTC By Cointelegraph

Square’s Cash App raises minimum Bitcoin withdrawal to 0.001 BTC

Square’s Cash App, a Bitcoin-friendly mobile payments platform, has raised its minimum withdrawal requirements for BTC holders.

The minimum withdrawal amount for accounts is now 0.001 BTC, or 100,000 satoshis, compared with 0.0001 BTC, or 10,000 satoshis, previously.