Sharon Stone Hasn’t Given Up on Love Despite Failing ‘Important Aspects’ of Life

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress says she ‘failed important aspects’ of her life but still hopes to find love as she talks about health and relationship in a new interview.

Sharon Stone is convinced she has “failed important aspects” of life.

The “Basic Instinct” star opened up in a new interview, admitting her “health” and “marriages” haven’t always gone to plan.

Speaking to the May issue of Spain’s ELLE magazine, she shared as she reflected on her life, “I have failed important aspects, with my health, marriages, but have lived to tell the tale.”

Meanwhile, Sharon previously opened up about her seven-year recovery from a stroke, admitting she lost her “radiance” during the process.

Speaking about her struggle, she said, “My radiance went away. It isn’t so much your beauty as your radiance. It’s a radiance and a magnetism and a presence … Yes, it comes from health and well-being and youth. It comes from confidence too. And when you are in this business that we’re in, they start telling you that you don’t have it anymore and you start believing it.”

And when it comes to dating, Sharon admits she found online dating “a cool learning experience,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Casino” actress said, “(Online dating has been) a cool learning experience, during Covid, where you really know you can’t get together: it’s a freedom.”

“There’s a special kind of intimacy, a nice way to talk. I learnt a little bit more about how men think, and how they really are, and how their intimate selves work … I don’t know if I’m a person who’s going to get to have a relationship in my life, but I hope that I am.”