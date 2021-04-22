Shadow And Bone Star Jessie Mei Li On Being Mixed Race

“That is essentially Alina’s problem where we meet her. She doesn’t know where she belongs. It really shapes who she is, the same way it does for me. My race is a big part of my life, but it’s not everything that I am, and they’ve done such a good job of making Alina’s background important to her as a character and important to shaping who she is, but it’s not everything that she is.”



Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

