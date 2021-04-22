Senate Republicans ready $568 billion infrastructure plan By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday plan to unveil a $568 billion infrastructure plan in response to President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion proposal, according to photos of presentation charts posted on Twitter.

The charts describe a five-year plan that would focus on traditional projects including roads and bridges, transit systems, rail, drinking and waste water systems, ports and broadband.

