Scott Morrison addresses virtual climate summit without making new commitments; Queensland MP George Christensen to quit politics; Pfizer vaccine reserved for Australians under 50

The Federal Government has limited the COVID Pfizer vaccine to Australians aged under 50.

Speaking after National Cabinet yesterday, Secretary of the Department of Health Brendan Murphy said the Pfizer vaccine is “restricted to those under 50”, despite earlier advice that it was “recommended” for that age group.

“With a few exceptions, Pfizer is now restricted to those under 50,” he said.

“But people always have a choice and more Pfizer will be available later in the year. At this stage we will not be making Pfizer available to those 50 and over.”

“(For over 50s) we recommend AstraZeneca, the risk-benefit for over 50 is vastly in favour of being vaccinated.”