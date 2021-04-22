Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.38% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.38%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.38% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Taleem REIT Fund (SE:), which rose 9.92% or 1.48 points to trade at 16.40 at the close. Meanwhile, AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) added 9.88% or 2.40 points to end at 26.70 and Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:) was up 7.46% or 3.15 points to 45.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:), which fell 4.66% or 1.45 points to trade at 29.65 at the close. Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) declined 3.98% or 4.40 points to end at 106.20 and National Agriculture Development Co (SE:) was down 3.29% or 1.30 points to 38.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 88 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Taleem REIT Fund (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.92% or 1.48 to 16.40. Shares in Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 7.46% or 3.15 to 45.35.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.29% or 0.18 to $61.17 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.26% or 0.17 to hit $65.15 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.40% or 7.20 to trade at $1785.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.14% to 4.5063, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 91.293.