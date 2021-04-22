Sam Smith’s Nonbinary Tattoo Is So Meaningful

The 28-year-old has been super open about their “war between [their] mind and body” while growing up. During a conversation with Jameela Jamil in 2019 for I Weigh Interviews, they revealed they had liposuction at 12 years old, after a doctor discovered their body was storing excessive amounts of estrogen in their chest, giving them breasts.


John Phillips / Getty Images

In the same interview, the musician shared that they are nonbinary. “I am not male or female,” they said. “I think I float somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum.”

A few months later, they took to Twitter to announce that their pronouns are “they/them.”

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…


Sam Smith / Twitter: @samsmith

And now, they appear to have gotten a new tattoo to represent their nonbinary identity!


Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Tattoo artist Miles Langford, owner of The London Social Tattoo, shared an Instagram post of himself smiling beside Sam.

And Miles revealed the ink! The artwork, located on Sam’s arm, depicts a young person looking in a mirror while wearing underwear and heels.


Miles Langford / Instagram: @mileslangford

Of course, I can’t speak for Sam. But the tattoo appears to be showing love, self-acceptance, and pride for who they are today.

I absolutely love this. Such a meaningful tat!!

