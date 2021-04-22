S.Korea economy buoyed by exports in Q1, quarterly growth slows

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s economy likely grew sharply in the first quarter of 2021 from a low base a year ago, buoyed by exports and investment, but quarterly growth slowed amid worries about surging COVID-19 cases at home and abroad.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy likely expanded 1.1% in the first quarter from a year ago, at the height of the coronavirus crisis in 2020, according to a median forecast of 19 economists polled by Reuters. Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.2% year-on-year in the December quarter.

On a quarterly basis, GDP is expected to have expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.0% in the January-March period, slowing slightly from 1.2% growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

While the economy has been supported by robust global demand for South Korean exports, domestic consumption has remained sluggish due to coronavirus restrictions and many economists worry surging cases at home and abroad could derail the recovery.

“Exports and facility investment were expected to lead the first-quarter growth, although a prolonged (COVID-19) social distancing measures would have likely stalled recovery in private consumption,” said Park Sung-woo, analyst at DB Financial Investment.