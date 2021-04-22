Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Kept Behind Bars After Domestic Violence Arrest in Los Angeles

Instagram

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s arrest comes while he is still on probation stemming from another domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been involved in a domestic violence case yet again. While he is still on probation stemming from another same incident, the “Jersey Shore” star was said to have been arrested in Los Angeles and remains behind bars.

The 35-year-old TV personality was booked at 4.15 P.M. on Thursday, April 22. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the booking fell under “intimate partner violence with injury with priors.”

About Ronnie’s latest arrest, his attorney said in a statement, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate.” The attorney added, “As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

Additionally, a source told Us Weekly, “His daughter, [Ariana Sky], was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now.” The source further noted, “The incident did not involve his ex Jen Harley.”

This came after the former “Famously Single” star was put in custody for assaulting his on-and-off girlfriend Jen in October 2019. He reportedly hit and chased her with a knife after having a heated argument while their daughter Ariana was with them. He then locked and barricaded himself and their kid in an AirBnB before police arrived.

Ronnie was then slapped with a string of counts, including domestic violence, resisting arrest, false imprisonment and child endangerment. In May 2020, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation after pleading no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest.

Ronnie was also ordered to serve community service hours. In addition, he was instructed to make a $20,000 (£16,000) contribution to a charity linked to his crime and complete a domestic violence program for 52 weeks.